Police investigating alleged prostitution at Everett businesses, Malden residence

EVERETT, Mass. — An alleged prostitution investigation is underway in two Middlesex County towns.

Members of the Everett Police Criminal Investigations Unit and the Malden Police Department say they executed search warrants at two Everett businesses and one residence in Malden related to prostitution.

Four people were interviewed by authorities and released. Police say no arrests were made.

The addresses of the places in question were not immediately available.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

13 November 2024 Everett, MA - Members of the Everett Police Criminal Investigations Unit and the Malden Police... Posted by Everett MA Police on Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group