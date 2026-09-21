Police investigating after woman, two grandchildren found dead in submerged vehicle in Maine

ROQUE BLUFFS, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating after a woman and her two grandchildren were found dead in a submerged vehicle Sunday.

Authorities say 61-year-old Sharon Bukulmez of Mount Desert was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, leaving a family function in Jonesboro with her 5-year-old granddaughter, Kinsley Grubb, and 3-year-old grandson, Sawyer Grubb, both of Bar Harbor.

Police say the three were traveling to Machias but did not arrive as expected.

After concerns were raised about their whereabouts, law enforcement began searching for the three.

Investigators obtained cell phone data from Bukulmez that indicated a location in the water near the boat ramp at the end of Schoppee Point Road in Roque Bluffs.

At 7 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, authorities located Bukulmez’s vehicle submerged in Pond Cove.

Her body and the bodies of her two grandchildren were found inside.

Autopsies will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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