Police investigating after woman struck, seriously injured in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a woman was struck by a vehicle in Framingham on Monday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a pedestrian crash in the area of Edgell Road and Frost Street around 6:30 a.m. found a woman in her 50s injured in the street, according to the Framingham Fire Department.

The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to MetroWest Medical Center with “significant” injuries.

Framingham pedestrian accident

Aerial video of the scene showed a toppled carriage and bottles and cans strewn in the roadway.

There was no immediate word on the driver involved in the crash.

Boston 25 News is working to obtain more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

