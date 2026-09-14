Police investigating after shots fired at Foxborough home

FOXBORO, Mass. — Police in Foxborough are investigating after gunshots were fired at a home late Sunday night.

Police responded to Community Way around 10:00 p.m. and found that a home had been fired upon.

The residents were inside the home at the time, but no one was hurt, according to Foxborough Police.

Investigators believe the home was targeted by the shooter and it was not random.

Evidence from the scene is being processed by the Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory.

“Residents in the area can expect an increased police presence as the investigation continues. We ask residents to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious persons, vehicles, or activity to the Foxborough Police Department,” police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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