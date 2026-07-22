Brockton man charged in crash that killed two passengers due back in court

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Brockton man charged in a crash that killed two of his passengers is expected back in court Wednesday.

Mario Hernandez, 32, is facing charges including motor vehicle homicide and operating under the influence, in connection with a November 14, 2025, crash at the intersection of Center and Quincy streets in Brockton.

Mario Hernandez Mario Hernandez

According to prosecutors, Hernandez was driving a vehicle carrying 26-year-old Shane Spillane and 24-year-old Justin Pratt when it crashed into a box truck.

Spillane was pronounced dead at the scene. Pratt was transported to a Boston hospital, where he died several days later from his injuries.

Hernandez previously appeared in court in April, when a judge set bail at $5,000 and ordered conditions including alcohol testing and participation in a community justice support program.

At that hearing, family members of the victims expressed frustration with the court process and said they felt the justice system was failing them.

Shane Spillane and Justin Pratt Shane Spillane and Justin Pratt

“He should rot in hell, rot behind bars, learn his lesson,” Donna Spillane, Shane Spillane’s mother, said after the hearing. “It’s not going to bring our sons back. We have to go through the pain every single day while he can sit in the courtroom with his friends.”

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

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