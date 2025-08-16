Police investigating after man stabbed at Stop and Shop in Dorchester

BOSTON — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed at the Stop and Shop in Dorchester.
According to Boston police, around 12:13 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person stabbed at at 460 Blue Hill Ave.
Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.
He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.
An investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
