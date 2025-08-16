Local

Police investigating after man stabbed at Stop and Shop in Dorchester

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Police investigating after man stabbed at Stop and Shop in Dorchester Police investigating after man stabbed at Stop and Shop in Dorchester
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed at the Stop and Shop in Dorchester.

According to Boston police, around 12:13 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person stabbed at at 460 Blue Hill Ave.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

An investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read