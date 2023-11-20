Police investigating after 2 loose pit bulls attack man on North Shore

LYNN, Mass. — Police have launched an investigation after a man was attacked by a pair of loose pit bulls in a North Shore community earlier this month.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance on a bike bath in the area of 70 Cottage Street around 7 p.m. on Nov. 12 found a 68-year-old man suffering from “significant” facial injuries, according to Lynn Police Lt. Rick Connick.

The man told officers that he was walking along the path when the attack occurred. He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

The two pit bulls suspected in the attack were tracked down and are currently being held in quarantine pending the outcome of the investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

