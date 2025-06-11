Police identify victim of deadly Dorchester shooting while search for suspect continues

BOSTON — Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Monday night.

Boston Police say 41-year-old Anildo Cardoso of Roxbury was shot and killed in the area of 4 Levant Street just before 9 p.m.

No arrests have been made and officials say the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is strongly urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at (617) 343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

