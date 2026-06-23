Police identify teen shot and killed on Milton Avenue in Dorchester

Police on Tuesday identified the teen shot and killed on Milton Avenue in Dorchester on Monday night.

Jalen J. Tavares, 19, of Lakeville, was found suffering a serious gunshot wound after police responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 115 Milton Avenue in Dorchester around 7:38 p.m.

Tavares was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not state whether an arrest has been made.

“The Boston Police Department Homicide Unit is actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Unit detectives at 617-343-4470,” police said.

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