Police identify Taunton man killed in motorcycle crash in Lakeville

LAKEVILLE, Mass. — Police on Monday identified a Taunton man who died following a motorcycle crash on Friday.

Christopher Walker, 32, died on Saturday from injuries he suffered in the two-vehicle crash, Lakeville Police Chief Matthew Perkins said.

At approximately 7 p.m. Friday, police responded to the intersection of Bedford Street, or Route 18, and Rhode Island Road,

or Route 79, for a report of a motor vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they found a 2015 Honda CBR1000 motorcycle and a 2014 Honda Ridgeline pickup truck that had collided, Perkins said.

Walker, who was riding the motorcycle, was taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he later died.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash is under investigation by Lakeville Police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

