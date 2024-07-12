Police identify motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Groton

GROTON, Mass. — Police have identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a head-on crash in Groton on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on the westbound side of Boston Road just before 4:30 p.m. learned a vehicle had veered into the eastbound lane and struck a motorcycle head-on, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Groton Police Chief Michael Luth.

The motorcyclist, who Ryan and Luth identified as 27-year-old Cody Trudell, of Ayer, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The operator of the vehicle involved in the fatal wreck, a 20-year-old Townsend woman, remained at the scene.

Police didn’t release the driver’s name or say if she’ll face charges.

State troopers assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office are assisting Groton police with an investigation.

