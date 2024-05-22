Police identify man whose body was found floating in Brookline Reservoir

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Authorities on Wednesday identified a man whose body was found floating in the Brookline Reservoir earlier this week.

Officers responding to a report of a body in the water on the Dudley Street side of the reservoir at Dudley Way around 5:40 a.m. Monday pulled the person to shore and began CPR, according to the Brookline Police Department.

The victim, who police identified as 66-year-old Tim Byrne, of Brookline, was pronounced dead at Beth Israel Hospital.

NEW: @BrooklineMAPD identify 66-year-old Tim Byrne as the man who died. He was a Brookline resident. Police say there is no sign of anything suspicious associated with the death. https://t.co/8Cuja1kgXi — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) May 22, 2024

“I can tell you that there is no sign of anything suspicious associated with the death,” a Brookline police spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

Investigators were spotted photographing what appeared to be a golf bag in the grass, clothing on a bench, and a nearby parked car after Byrne was pulled from the water.

There were no additional details immediately available.

