Police identify man killed in nighttime shooting on Tennis Road in Boston

BOSTON — Police on Friday identified a man who was shot and killed in Mattapan earlier this month.

Mauricio M. Lawrence, 33, of Mattapan, was found fatally wounded on Tennis Road on Feb. 4, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot at 35 Tennis Road near Blue Hill Avenue in the city’s Mattapan section around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 4.

When officers arrived, they found Lawrence suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

First responders rushed Lawrence to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in connection with the fatal shooting.

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer at the time of the fatal shooting showed the area taped off as dozens of officers combed the area for evidence.

The Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit is actively investigating the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information for investigators is urged to call detectives at 617-343-4470.

Community members may also provide information anonymously through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line by visiting the site online, calling 1-800-494-TIPS, or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Photos and videos related to the investigation can also be submitted anonymously via CrimeStoppers.

Community support is also available from the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team, which offers free and confidential support 24/7. Anyone who needs emotional assistance may call 617-431-0125.

