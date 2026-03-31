Police identify man killed in in Boston stabbing

BOSTON — Police have identified the man killed in a stabbing in South Boston last week.

Kyle Bradford, 26, of Cambridge, was found inside an apartment at 258 Old Colony Ave with stab wounds on Friday.

Boston EMS transported Bradford to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Saturday, March 28.

Gisselle Pascual, of South Boston, was arraigned in South Boston District Court on a charge of manslaughter. A plea of not guilty was entered on her behalf.

Pascual was initially charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, but the charge was upgraded to manslaughter when Bradford died.

Her lawyer claimed in court that she was acting in self-defense and that the victim was attempting to strangle her.

If Pascual is able to make bail, she’ll be subject to around-the-clock house arrest.

She is due back in court in April.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked contact the Boston Police Department Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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