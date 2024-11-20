Police identify ‘armed, dangerous’ man wanted in ‘horrific’ killings of Mass. mom, infant son

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police in Connecticut are turning to the public for help with tracking down an “armed and dangerous” man who is wanted in connection with the “horrific” drive-by killings of a Massachusetts mother and her infant son.

Hartford Interim Police Chief Kenny Howell on Wednesday offered condolences to the family of 20-year-old Jessiah Mercado and her 4-month-old boy, Messiah Diaz, who were both shot to death in a drive-by attack in the state’s capital city on Tuesday afternoon.

“A mother lost her life yesterday, along with her 4-month-old,” Howell said during a news conference. “I’ve been in law enforcement for a long time and there are some events, some cases, some incidents that follow you throughout your life. I can tell you now this will be one of those incidents. This is a sad day for us in the city of Hartford.”

Connecticut shooting

Officers responded to Hartford Hospital after a vehicle with multiple gunshot victims pulled up to the emergency area just before 3 p.m.

Two of the victims in that vehicle, Mercado and Diaz, both of Springfield, died from their injuries. The third victim, a male in his 20s, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

Howell said his department has secured an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Lance Morales, a man who investigators need help finding. Howell noted that Morales is wanted on a $3 million bond for a slew of charges including two counts of murder.

Morales allegedly pulled up alongside a vehicle Mercado and Diaz were riding in and opened fire on them in the area of 380 New Britain Avenue before fleeing.

Lt. Aaron Boisvert said the incident stemmed from a “personal dispute over a vehicle” and that Morales and Mercado were “acquaintances.”

“I’m going to ask the public to help us locate this individual...Do not approach this individual. He is to be considered armed and dangerous. You are to contact 911 if you see this individual,” Howell said.

Howell said Morales also goes by the nickname “Macho,” before issuing a plea for him to surrender to police.

“Lance, you have no other option but to hand yourself in to the Hartford Police Department for the horrific crimes that you have done. You see, this hit the heart of Hartford. You’ve taken the lives of an infant and his mother. We do not tolerate this in this city.”

Lance Morales (Lance Morales -- Hartford Police Dept.)

Howell vowed to use all resources at his disposal, including state and federal agencies, in the hunt for Morales.

Boisvert said Morales was last known to be driving a white Infiniti Q70 with a Massachusetts plate 3NEE35. Boisvert also noted that Morales could have access to “several” other vehicles.

Anyone with information on Morales’ whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Hartford Police Department.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

