Police identify 65-year-old woman fatally stabbed at Boston park

BOSTON — Boston police have identified the 65-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed at a Boston park on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, around 12:48 p.m. officers responded to a radio call for a person stabbed at Ramsey Park, located at 1917 Washington St, in Boston.

Upon arrival, officers found Celia Simmons, 65, of Boston, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Boston EMS rendered aid on the scene and transported Simmons to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

