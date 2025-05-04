It was an active Saturday afternoon across southern New England, particularly for the state of Massachusetts. Your weather experts began discussing a severe weather threat as early as Tuesday, and this materialized in several severe storms.

Strong storms began to emerge in the early afternoon across southeastern parts of New Hampshire. Our first severe storm warning of the day was in the vicinity of the seacoast, where large hail & wind damage occurred.

The most active stretch of weather took over in the mid-afternoon as a line of storms began to materialize in western Mass and Connecticut. A wind gust of 65 mph was measured in Westfield and a gust of 61 mph was measured in Worcester (severe storm criteria is 58+ mph) as this line of storms moved east. More than a dozen reports of wind damage have come in, mostly from this line.

Severe weather sweeps through the State on Saturday

We saw severe weather eventually reach areas inside I-495, but only north of the Pike. Storms quickly weakened, but strong wind and a few more reports of wind damage have been received from areas north of the city.

Severe weather sweeps through the State on Saturday Tree down in Stoneham. Picture sent to us by Nancy. (Nancy in Stoneham)

While severe weather in May is less common than the summer months of June-July-August, we see a notable uptick in activity from months prior. These storms are a good reminder of what’s to come as the temperature warms!

