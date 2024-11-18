Investigation underway after woman was fatally stabbed at Ramsey Park

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a Boston woman was fatally stabbed at Ramsey Park.

Officers responded to a call on Saturday, November 16, at 12:48 p.m. of a person stabbed. Upon arrival, officers found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. EMS provided aid on the scene and transported her to a local hospital. The woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at 11:40 p.m.

Boston Police Homicide Unit is currently investigating the matter.

For those with any information, contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

For those who wish to do so anonymously, call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group