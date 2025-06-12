Two children seriously injured after being struck by car in NH, police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police blocked off several roadways on Thursday afternoon after two children were struck by a car.

Authorities say the collision happened on Belmont Street.

The two juvenile victims were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

It’s unclear if the driver remained at the scene or if they will face charges.

Belmont at Hanover and Belmont from Lake Avenue to Spruce Street are closed to traffic.

All motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

