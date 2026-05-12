Police and federal agencies searching for NH teen who has been missing for more than a week

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Federal agencies have joined the search for a New Hampshire teenager who has been missing for more than a week, police said Tuesday.

Micaela Diaz-Feliciano, 16, of Manchester, has not been seen or heard from since early last week, police said in a statement.

Manchester Police are working with several agencies, including the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, police said.

Micaela left her home at approximately 6:40 a.m. on May 4, police said. Surveillance cameras later captured her walking northbound on Huse Road near the Mall of New Hampshire.

She was expected to attend school that morning but never arrived.

Police described Micaela as Hispanic, approximately 5 feet tall, weighing about 110 pounds, and having long black hair and brown eyes.

Micaela Diaz-Feliciano (Manchester NH Police Department)

She was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt, jeans, white sneakers, and a blue T-shirt.

Investigators have not yet identified specific evidence of foul play or immediate danger, but serious concerns remain because no one has been able to contact her since May 4, police said.

“She has not communicated with family or friends, which is out of character for her,” police said.

An investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding Micaela’s whereabouts is asked to contact Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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