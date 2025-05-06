Police evacuate Abington Walmart following report of a bomb threat

ABINGTON, Mass. — Several law enforcement agencies responded to a retail store in Abington Tuesday afternoon following a report of a bomb threat.

According to police, the threat was reported at approximately 2:20 p.m. at the Walmart on Brockton Avenue.

All available cruisers responded to the store while the building was evacuated.

Due to the size of the store, Abington officials contacted the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad for additional support.

Officer Morgan and K9 Harlow, along with three additional K9 units from the State Police searched the Walmart and found no suspicious items or threats, according to police.

The scene was cleared at 3:43 p.m. and turned back over to Walmart management.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Three additional 911 calls were also happening at the time of the store threat, according to investigators.

Rockland Police assisted with those calls.

"We’re incredibly proud of our team, including our dispatcher at the Holbrook Regional Emergency Communication Center, for their professionalism and composure during what was an exceptionally busy period for our day shift," Abington Police wrote in a social media post.

