Local

Police: Driver summonsed after slamming through MBTA crossing gate, striking train and leaving

By Boston25News.com Staff

Beverly car strikes train (MBTA Transit Police)

By Boston25News.com Staff

BEVERLY, Mass. — A driver is being summonsed to court after allegedly striking a commuter train and leaving the scene on Thursday afternoon.

According to Transit Police, the 46-year-old man from Beverly drove through the crossing gate at the intersection of Cabot and Russell Street.

The driver continued and struck a train before fleeing the scene. The car’s bumper and license plate were knocked off due to the impact.

With that information, officers responded to the man’s home and issued a summons.

Police did not release the man’s identity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read