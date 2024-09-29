Police: Driver summonsed after slamming through MBTA crossing gate, striking train and leaving

BEVERLY, Mass. — A driver is being summonsed to court after allegedly striking a commuter train and leaving the scene on Thursday afternoon.

According to Transit Police, the 46-year-old man from Beverly drove through the crossing gate at the intersection of Cabot and Russell Street.

The driver continued and struck a train before fleeing the scene. The car’s bumper and license plate were knocked off due to the impact.

With that information, officers responded to the man’s home and issued a summons.

Police did not release the man’s identity.

9/26 430PM Cabot/Russell St, Beverly 46y/o operator of a 00 Nissan went through the crossing gate and struck #MBTA commuter train & left the scene. Bumper w/license plate was knocked from V. Officers responded to the driver's residence/he will be summoned to court. pic.twitter.com/GsnyGLuYXR — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) September 27, 2024

