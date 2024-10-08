Police: Driver injured after speeding through Gardner accident scene, crashing into transfer station

GARDNER, Mass. — A driver became entrapped Tuesday after allegedly speeding through an accident scene and crashing through a fence, into a utility pole at an electric transfer station.

Gardner Police say around 1:50 p.m., police and fire personnel were responding to an unrelated accident scene on Green Street near Mount Wachusett Community College.

While tending to the accident, a pickup truck drove through the scene at high speeds onto Route 140 North, according to authorities.

Officers on Green Street returned to their cruisers and followed the truck. A short time later, they received a report the vehicle left Route 140 and broke through a closed gate at the National Grid electric transfer station, crashing into a utility pole.

The driver of the truck was entrapped when officers arrived and needed to be extricated.

The driver was then transported to Heywood Hospital with injuries that aren’t considered to be life-threatening, according to police. It is unclear if the driver will face any charges.

The crash remains under investigation by Gardner Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

