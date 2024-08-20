Police: Car stolen, nearly a dozen others broken into overnight in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect accused of several overnight car break-ins and a car theft.

Authorities say 11 separate motor vehicle break-ins were reported during the Sunday overnight hours on Tanager Road, Crossman Avenue, Hope Street Ext., and Claflin Street. Several of the cars had varying items stolen, and all the cars were unlocked, according to officials.

Investigators say in one instance, a 2019 black Chevrolet Tahoe SUV was stolen from a driveway on Tanager Road.

Surveillance images show a male suspect with a hoodie and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call Attleboro Police.

Residents are also reminded to lock their cars at night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

