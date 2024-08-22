Police: Cape Cod 18-year-old arrested for robberies a day after being released for car break-ins

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A Cape Cod teen is facing robbery charges 24 hours after he was released from police custody for several car break-ins, according to law enforcement.

18-year-old Aiden Sanders of Orleans was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of unarmed robbery in addition to four counts of larceny from a motor vehicle, four counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and trespassing.

According to Barnstable Police, Sanders was arrested for breaking into cars on Main Street in Hyannis on Tuesday following an investigation.

He was released on personal recognizance by the on-call bail commissioner and was supposed to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Wednesday morning. However, authorities say he never showed up.

Just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a report of two robberies near Bearses Way and Route 28. Investigators reviewed witness descriptions and video surveillance, eventually identifying Sanders as the robbery suspect, according to officials.

Police say he was trying to flee the area on foot but was apprehended on a neighboring street.

Sanders was held on $5,000 cash bail and will be arraigned on Thursday.

