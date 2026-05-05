Police called to Mass. high school after officials get swatting call with threat to school

ANDOVER, Mass. — Police were called to Andover High School on Tuesday after the school received a swatting call reporting a threat, the superintendent said.

Early Tuesday morning, Andover Public Schools received a voicemail containing a threat directed toward the high school for later in the school day, Andover Public Schools Superintendent Keith Taverna said in a statement to the school community on Tuesday.

The call originated from California and closely resembled several recent “swatting” incidents affecting school districts across the country, Taverna said.

The message was immediately reported to police, who determined the threat to be non-credible, he said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Andover High School briefly entered a “hold” status to allow police to conduct a precautionary walkthrough of the building,“ Taverna said.

“All students and staff are safe, and classes continue as normal throughout the day,” Taverna said.

Andover Police will maintain an enhanced presence at the high school as a precaution, the superintendent said.

“We are grateful to the Andover Police Department for their prompt response and continued support,” Taverna said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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