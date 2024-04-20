Police called to carnival in Weymouth after ‘crowd control issues’

WEYMOUTH, Mass — Police were called to Weymouth High School Friday night after carnival festivities got out of hand.

Fiesta Shows, the company producing the Weymouth Spring Carnival, told Boston 25 News there was no shooting on school grounds but police were called due to “crowd control issues.”

“For generations, we have prided ourselves in creating a family-friendly environment and the safety of our guests is our top priority. We maintain a large police and fire presence on-site as part of our normal security procedures to ensure that our patrons are safe at all times. We are pleased that none of our guests or employees were injured in this incident. We feel bad for the good citizens and families of Weymouth that were enjoying their time at the carnival when this occurred,” Fiesta Shows said in a statement.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Weymouth police for more info.

Weymouth Carnival Crowd Control Issues

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group