Police: Braintree man stole over $2K worth of merchandise from Sephora in Back Bay

BOSTON — A Braintree man has been arrested and accused of stealing over $2,000 worth of merchandise from Sephora in Back Bay.

On Thursday, March 14 around 6:30 p.m. officers were conducting a walk and talk in the area of 800 Boylston Street to address the ongoing shoplifting complaints from businesses at the Prudential Mall.

Officers were told that a shoplifter just left the Sephora store without paying for items.

According to police, loss prevention told officers that a suspect entered a motor vehicle and then fled the area.

Police were advised by loss prevention that the suspect entered a motor vehicle and fled the area.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle in the area of 88 Exeter Street. Rafael Ramos, 42, of Braintree, stepped out of the vehicle and was placed under arrest.

After a search of the vehicle, officers found multiple stolen items with Sephora tags still on them. The items were later determined to be valued at about $2,013.

Ramos is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group