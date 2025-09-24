Police: Auburn man dead following fatal crash in Candia, New Hampshire

CANDIA, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police have announced that an Auburn man is dead following a fatal crash on Route 101 in Candia.

According to the New Hampshire State Police, around 6:01 a.m., troopers were alerted to a crash on Route 101 eastbound near mile marker 67.2 in Candia.

Troopers then began receiving 911 calls from passing drivers regarding the collision, informing police that it involved a burning SUV and dump truck, and the driver was entrapped.

Once on scene, troopers found that several good Samaritans had removed the severely injured driver of the SUV, who was also the lone occupant of the vehicle, and that the unoccupied dump truck was parked on the shoulder of the highway because of a mechanical issue at the time of the crash.

The good Samaritans and the troopers gave aid to the driver while emergency medical services made their way to the scene.

Due to the seriousness of the crash, the New Hampshire State Police (NHSP) Collision Analysis & Reconstruction (CAR) Unit and the Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Unit responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

An initial investigation revealed that the unoccupied 2001 Mack dump truck was disabled and parked on the right shoulder of the highway when a 2019 Nissan Rogue collided with the back of the dump truck, leading to the SUV catching on fire.

The operator of the Nissan was identified as 25-year-old Alexander C. Smith of Auburn. Smith was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash led to all lanes of traffic on Route 101 East being closed for roughly 3-and-a-half hours while emergency crews removed the debris. All lanes were reopened around 9:33 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Kevin LeDoux at Kevin.P.LeDoux@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group