Mother seeking renewed investigation into son’s 1993 murder in Boston

BOSTON — A mother is seeking answers more than three decades after her 15-year-old son was killed in Dorchester.

Louis D. Brown was on his way to a Christmas party hosted by Teens Against Gang Violence on Dec. 20, 1993, when he was caught in the crossfire of a shootout and fatally shot.

Brown’s mother, Chaplain Clementina Chéry, is scheduled to formally request Tuesday that the Massachusetts Parole Board and state leaders reopen the investigation into her son’s murder as questions remain about who fired the fatal shot.

Charles Bogue Jr. pleaded guilty in 1997 in connection with Brown’s killing, but evidence suggests the fatal bullet did not come from his weapon.

Bogue is scheduled to appear before the Massachusetts Parole Board to request the termination of his lifetime parole supervision. He has been under parole supervision for after serving 15 years in prison.

Following her son’s death, Chéry founded the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute to honor his legacy and continue the peacemaking work he had begun.

Her Mother’s Day Walk for Peace is also an annual event in the city.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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