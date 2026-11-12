Morgan Wallen returning to Gillette Stadium for back-to-back shows next summer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Country music star Morgan Wallen will return to Gillette Stadium for two nights next summer for his “Last Time I Checked Tour.”

The seven-city and 14-stadium tour will stop in Foxborough on Friday, June 25, and Saturday, June 26.

Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, and Thomas Rhett will join Wallen on select dates, with Cole Swindell and Stella Lefty appearing at every tour stop.

Presale registration is open now. Public sale begins on Friday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m.

Wallen’s latest single “Been By Now” topped Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. He will also be the host for Grand Theft Auto VI’s in-game radio station, “Back Country Radio.”

Wallen made history by becoming the first artist to perform two consecutive nights at Michigan Stadium and Clemson University’s Memorial Stadium.

A portion of every ticket sold will benefit his Morgan Wallen Foundation, which supports youth music and sports programs.

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