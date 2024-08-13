Police ask for help as investigation into deadly double shooting at Boston home continues

BOSTON — Police are turning to the public for help as they continue to investigate who shot two people in Boston early Monday evening, killing one of them.

The shooting happened inside a home on Trent Street in the city’s Dorchester section just after 6:30 p.m., according to Boston Police Deputy Superintendent Paul McLaughlin.

When officers arrived at the home, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were treated at the scene and rushed to a local hospital, where one of them died from their injuries.

The names of the men who were shot haven’t been released.

Investigators spent hours at the scene investigating and are now asking for help from the community.

“We know it was an indoor crime scene located at 5 Trent Street,” McLaughlin said during a Monday night news conference. “We’re looking for assistance from anyone in the neighborhood who was out that saw something, who has video. We’d like them to contact the homicide unit.”

This latest shooting is now the ninth fatal in Boston this year. The police department recently released data for shootings from the beginning of the year to Aug. 11, and it shows deadly shootings are down this year compared to the same time last year, where there were 20. However, there have been more non-fatal shootings in the city so far.

In last night’s shooting, police would not give any details about how many suspects they thought were involved and also if they ran from the scene or got in a car and drove away.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

