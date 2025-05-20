Man arrested in connection with indecent assault in Boston’s North End, police say

BOSTON — A man wanted in connection with an investigation into an alleged indecent assault in Boston’s North End last week was arrested on Monday night, authorities said.

Cornelius Williams, 34, of Boston, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in the central division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 and assault with intent to rape, according to the Boston Police Department.

The incident reportedly happened inside a home in the area of Margaret Street on Wednesday, May 14.

The victim was entering her home just before 11 p.m. when Williams allegedly approached her from behind, committed the assault, and ran off, according to investigators.

Williams was nabbed days later in the area of 25 Staniford Street after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Additional details are expected to be released in court when Williams faces a judge.

Detectives assigned to the Boston Police Department‘s sexual assault unit are leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

