North End indecent assault suspect sought by Boston Police

BOSTON — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect they say indecently assaulted a victim on Wednesday night in the North End.

According to authorities, the attack happened inside a residence on Margaret Street around 10:53 p.m.

Investigators say the victim was entering her home when she was approached from behind by an unknown Black man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

He then indecently assaulted her and fled from the building on foot, according to police.

A picture of the suspect was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact Sexual Assault Unit Detectives at 617-343-4400.

