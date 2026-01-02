Local

Police arrest man in connection with Christmas Day shooting in Cambridge

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Police arrest man in connection with Christmas Day shooting in Cambridge Police arrest man in connection with Christmas Day shooting in Cambridge
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

CAMBRIDGE, Mass — A man has been arrested in connection with a Christmas Day shooting in Cambridge.

Nelson Portillo, 34, of Cambridge was arrest on Friday after leaving himself and another person injured.

At approximately 3:20am on December 25th Cambridge Police were dispatched to a home on Howard St. following a 9-1-1 call that reported a fight.

Upon arrival, officers located Portillo and another individual suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers provided life-saving treatment to the individuals until Cambridge Fire and EMS arrived.

They were both transported to local hospitals.

According to Cambridge Police, Portillo discharged a firearm inside of a residence during a gathering, striking himself and another person.

Portillo is facing multiple charges including with Assault & Battery with Dangerous Weapon, Discharge of a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building and Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License.

Portillo was arraigned in Cambridge District Court and will be held pending a dangerousness hearing.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read