Police arrest man in connection with Christmas Day shooting in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass — A man has been arrested in connection with a Christmas Day shooting in Cambridge.

Nelson Portillo, 34, of Cambridge was arrest on Friday after leaving himself and another person injured.

At approximately 3:20am on December 25th Cambridge Police were dispatched to a home on Howard St. following a 9-1-1 call that reported a fight.

Upon arrival, officers located Portillo and another individual suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers provided life-saving treatment to the individuals until Cambridge Fire and EMS arrived.

They were both transported to local hospitals.

According to Cambridge Police, Portillo discharged a firearm inside of a residence during a gathering, striking himself and another person.

Portillo is facing multiple charges including with Assault & Battery with Dangerous Weapon, Discharge of a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building and Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License.

Portillo was arraigned in Cambridge District Court and will be held pending a dangerousness hearing.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

