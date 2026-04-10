Chelsea High School employee placed on leave after student demonstration

CHELSEA, Mass. — Officials from Chelsea Public Schools have confirmed that an employee at Chelsea High School has been placed on leave following concerns raised earlier this week.

The update, shared in a letter to the school community, comes amid heightened concern among students, families, and staff. The district also launched an independent investigation into the matter.

District leaders stated that because the situation involves personnel issues, details remain limited, but they emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and thanked the community for its patience.

On Wednesday, a student-led demonstration unfolded during second period inside the school’s hallways.

According to administrators, students gathered to express their views, exercising their constitutional rights to free speech.

School administrators, security staff, and School Resource Officers were present throughout the demonstration to maintain safety and ensure that hallways remained accessible.

“Chelsea Public Schools encourages and supports students’ constitutional rights to freedom of speech and expression,” the letter said. “However, when it became time to go to third period, some students remained in the hallways and disrupted the instructional day for themselves and others who did not participate,” they added.

Chelsea Public Schools reiterated that student safety remains a top priority and that staff will continue to monitor demonstrations to ensure a secure environment.

“Please know this message is not to discourage students from using constitutional rights of expression. We will always support that. We encourage and support students exercising these rights.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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