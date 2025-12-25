Two injured in Christmas morning shooting in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Two people were injured in an early morning shooting in Cambridge, according to police.

At approximately 3:20 a.m., officials responded to Howard Street for a report of a fight at a residence.

When officials arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both individuals were transported to the hospital.

Cambridge Police say preliminary information indicates that the altercation took place inside the residence, and the incidence is isolated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

