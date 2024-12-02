Police are investigating a shooting in Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. — The Lowell Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Union Street.

Officers believe the incident took place between two groups of individuals.

At this time, there are no reported injuries, victims, or suspects.

Detectives and officers remain on scene to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

