Police allege accused killer broke into storage unit with hacksaw before 2 Mass. bodies were found

SALEM, Mass. — 30-year-old Jay Blodget, according to court records, a homeless man, was arraigned in Salem District Court on Thursday on two counts of murder.

On Wednesday afternoon, a dog walker called police after finding a body in woods next to a Salem Walmart.

Investigators soon found a second body, both buried in dirt debris.

And both murdered.

“We eventually found two individuals with apparent blunt force trauma and stab wounds,” prosecutor James Gubitose told the court.

The prosecutor also said Blodget made statements implicating himself in the double murder.

“Do you know anything about these incriminating statements?” I asked Blodget’s defense attorney, Michael Phelan.

“I don’t,” Phelan said. “I know they’ll provide me with a 90-minute interview that he had a chance to speak to police.”

Not much is known about Jay Blodget right now, but we know, about a week ago, he was arrested for breaking into a storage unit just across the street from where the double murder happened.

Salem Police allege Blodget used a hacksaw to cut open the unit in an attempt to move himself in.

Police say they recovered nearly $1,000 in cash, and that Blodget said he earned the money panhandling.

Blodget was arrested and later released on personal recognizance.

Tonie Singh, the owner of the storage unit, said that he is shocked over the new murder charges.

“I made a decision to hide my Easter Basket there and knowing that I sent my kids there on Sunday was just even more shocking,” Singh said.

Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller said the two murders are an isolated case and that the perpetrator is behind bars.

Jay Blodget was ordered held on no bail.

He is due back in Salem District Court on May 28 for a probable cause hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

