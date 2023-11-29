Local

Police: 14-year-old arrested for carrying loaded gun inside backpack South Boston charter school

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — Police arrested a juvenile for allegedly bringing a gun to school on Tuesday.

Officers responding to the Up Academy on Dorchester Street around 2:07 p.m. for a report of a found weapon were made aware by school staff that a student was carrying a firearm, according to Boston Police. School administrators took the student from class and allegedly found a gun in his backpack.

The 14-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with delinquent to wit unlawful possession of a firearm, delinquent to wit unlawful possession of ammunition, and delinquent to wit unlawful possession of a firearm on school grounds.

No injuries were reported.

The juvenile will be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

The Up Academy is a tuition-free, college-preparatory elementary and middle school that serves students grades K1-8, according to their website.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Up Academy for comment.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

