Polar Park celebrates woman who 'love and play baseball'

WORCESTER, Mass. — Women will take the field at Polar Park on October 19th for an inaugural event called “Come One, Come All, If You Want to Play Ball!” the WooSox announced Friday.

The event will see the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees Women’s Fantasy Campers, along with the Pawtucket Slaterettes play a game starting at 4 p.m. that day. Admission to the game is free and the park with have concessions on-hand for purchase.

“Following the seven-inning Fantasy Game, all fans will be invited down onto the field to take batting practice, play catch, run the bases, and shag flies for $20 per person, benefiting the WooSox Foundation’s efforts to improve the accessibility of Diamond Sports in Central Mass,” according to the team.

“We have drawn inspiration from so many women—from Maybelle Blair, who played 70 years ago in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, to little pee wees and peanuts swinging the bats for the first time in town ball throughout the Worcester area,” WooSox President Charles A Steinberg was quoted as saying in a release issued by the team.

The event is a way for the team to celebrate the women who not only played the game in the past, but also the women within the WooSox organization who also have a great love for baseball.

“A number of women currently enjoying stellar careers in the Worcester Red Sox front office played youth baseball or softball. They learned the game, and they learned many of the lessons of life that have enhanced their emotional intelligence—a key part of success in working in our game,” Steinberg continued.

The event is being used as a way to celebrate the woman of baseball, but the team says that all are welcome at the event.

Fans wishing to play on the field are allowed to bring their own equipment, the WooSox will provide some gear as well according to the team.

