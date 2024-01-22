People forced to battle another bitter cold today before slight warmup to start the week

BOSTON — The bitter temperatures on Sunday were the perfect mix to spend outside at the Harpoon Brewery in Boston’s Seaport. With all the extra real estate on the property, marketing officials told Boston25 News they created an outdoor oasis filled with fun for the winter. They opened a brand new slide, igloo and beer plus food options on Martin Luther King Jr. day and will remain open through the end of February. Families can come and sled on a fast, medium or slow lane as many times as they can pack in, for just ten dollars an hour.

“We thought it would be really fun to bring a big sledding hill to the Seaport. So this is called Harpoon Slide. It’s just a little sledding hill, but when you go down, feel the exhilaration you had as a kid, going sledding and then you add having a beer to that and it makes this experience even better,” Megan Wilson, Senior Marketing Director told Boston25 News.

Patrons grabbed a tube, chose a lane and had a blast, including the Burke family “We came to Boston for brunch, we’re familiar with Harpoons. We saw a slide, and we have kids, so we were like fun for mom and dad. Oh my gosh, so much fun. It’s nice to get out even if it’s cold,” mother Kate Burke explained. They dressed warm for the day and had a great time with her 20-year-old daughter, and 5-year-old son, Thomas.

Reporter Jill Konopka asked: “Did you go down the slide? What was it like?” Thomas Burke shared joyfully, “Fun!”

