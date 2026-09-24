Plymouth residents preparing for nor’easter

As a storm makes its way toward Massachusetts this weekend, residents are already preparing their properties and businesses.

In Plymouth, an RV crashed through a seawall on Wednesday morning, which could be an issue when the storm hits. No one was injured, but the town placed barriers in front of the damage left behind in the meantime, but said it could take several days to fix.

Residents in Plymouth said they’ll be preparing for strong winds, several inches of rain, and the potential for power outages in the coming days.

“Luckily we have a generator which, you know, thank goodness because that’s really saved us with a lot of these storms,” Caroline Quinn, a Plymouth resident, said. “We’re preparing by making sure all of our outdoor furniture is put away, we have a boat, we had that pulled.”

“Your trash barrels is another main thing, a lot of people don’t realize trash barrels can fly across the streets,” Sandra Patrician, another Plymouth resident, said.

But many said they aren’t too worried for what’s to come.

“We’re used to storms you know, at least there’s no snow this time,” Debbie Law, a woman who lives nearby, said.

Law said she’s getting her camper ready for the storm.

“I batten down everything at my campsite, make sure nothing blows away,” Law said.

Some local businesses are even preparing to close this weekend.

“If it’s bad we’ll be closing, but we’ll be around to make sure it’s safe. And if it’s safe and not as bad, we’ll open,” Litza Romboldi, an employee at Pebbles Ice Cream Shop, said.

“I’ll probably come in unless it’s really bad,” Jen Garuti, an employee at Livin EZ, said.

Being close to the ocean along Water Street, there’s always the potential for flooding.

“Sometimes it’ll come up a little and the water will come in a little bit so we just move things away from the door,” Garuti said.

“It’s gonna be crazy, it’s gonna be a long storm so keep your fingers crossed that everybody stays safe,” Law said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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