WAREHAM, Mass. — A 24-year-old Plymouth man is facing drunken driving charges after police said he crashed into a marked Wareham police cruiser, which had its emergency lights activated and the officer seated inside the vehicle.

Cameron McPhee was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, negligent driving, failure to move over for emergency vehicle, and possessing an open container of alcohol.

On Sunday night, at around 9 p.m., a Wareham officer was on a motor vehicle stop in the area of 3132 Cranberry Highway, police said.

Plymouth man accused of drunken driving, crashing into marked Wareham cruiser with officer inside (Wareham Police)

The officer’s cruiser was struck from behind while on the traffic stop with the officer still seated in the vehicle. Police said another Wareham officer who was in the area witnessed McPhee’s vehicle rear-end the marked cruiser.

McPhee and the officer were both taken by ambulance to Tobey Hospital. Their conditions were not known Monday.

McPhee will be arraigned in Wareham District Court on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

