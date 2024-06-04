WATCH: Professional cliff diver jumps off Minot Lighthouse in Scituate

SCITUATE, Mass. — In preparation for the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series competition this weekend, one Red Bull athlete took her talents to the South Shore for a warmup round on Tuesday.

28-year-old Ellie Smart, who finished 4th in the world in 2023 in the cliff diving competition, scaled Scituate’s own Minot Ledge Lighthouse.

The lighthouse, which opened in 1855, stands 89 feet tall at the tip.

“Until you are in a boat under the lighthouse, you really don’t realize how massive the lighthouse is,” said Smart. “Because it’s round and the waves are coming in from all sides, it’s a bit of a shock once you are up there.”

Smart’s dive off the lighthouse marked 70 feet, which will be the same height she’ll face in the Seaport atop the Institute of Contemporary Art for Saturday’s competition.

The event is open and free to the public. Australian native Rhiannon Iffland won first place in 2023.

Smart has competed in 31 starts in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

