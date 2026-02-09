Don’t miss the Poirier Love Your Home Giveaway, because this Presidents Day you could win a brand new Whirlpool dishwasher. Just tune in to into our morning news on weekdays between 7 and 8 am to see the Poirier commercial with the “keyword”. Then use that “keyword” when filling out the entry form below. It’s that simple! You have from now until March 1, 2026 to enter. Good Luck!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/9/26–3/1/26. Open to legal MA and NH res., 18+. To enter: (i) watch Boston 25 Morning News weekdays between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. for keyword; and (ii) visit botson25news.com/contests to submit keyword and complete entry form. Odds vary. Limit: 1 entry/person. Add’l info and Official Rules: boston25news.com. Sponsor: WFXT (Boston), LLC, 25 Fox Drive, Dedham, MA 02026.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group