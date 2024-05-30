Look up: Daredevil divers coming to Boston for Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series competition

BOSTON — Get ready to see daredevil divers jump into Boston Harbor.

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series competition on Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8 will draw some of the best cliff divers in the world to Boston’s Seaport.

Thousands of spectators are expected to attend the jaw-dropping event, which will be the only stop in the United States this year. Gates open at 12 p.m. and the action kicks off at 1 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, and fans can view dives from the ground and waterfront. VIP tickets may also be purchased for $400 to view the dives from a special VIP hospitality yacht.

The elite divers, 12 men, and 12 women, will compete at the Institute of Contemporary Art, just two weeks after competing in Athens, Greece.

Meili Carpenter Meili Carpenter of the USA dives from the 21 metre platform during the first competition day of the first stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Boston, USA on June 2, 2023. (Romina Amato)

Divers jump off 69-foot and 89-foot platforms, built on the side of the Institute of Contemporary Art, down into the Boston Harbor. Divers can reach speeds in excess of 50 mph as they twist and somersault into the harbor below.

The “striking architecture of the Institute of Contemporary Art, with its unique cantilever extending over the water, offers an unparalleled stage for the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series,” organizers said in a statement.

Returning to defend their 2022 Boston event wins will be Molly Carlson of Canada and Aidan Heslop of Great Britain.

Alongside them will be 2023 overall Series Champion Rhiannan Iffland of Australia, and Constantin Popovici and returning American diver Ellie Smart, as well as new American permanent divers Maya Kelly and Kaylea Arnett.

“It’s extraordinary to return to Boston,” Smart said in a statement.

Red Bull cliff diving 2024 (Red Bull)

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure the best viewing spots.

Fans can also watch the diving action live on ESPN+ on Friday, June 7 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.; and on ESPN on Saturday, June 8 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The show will also be available on Red Bull TV following the ESPN broadcast.

