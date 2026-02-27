Driver wanted in Rhode Island homicide crashes in Mass. town, killing man and woman, police say

SWANSEA, Mass. — A driver wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Rhode Island crashed his car in a Massachusetts town early Friday morning, killing a man and a woman, authorities said.

Officers on patrol in the area of Route 6 in Swansea spotted a white 2013 Infinity G37 traveling west at a “very high rate of speed” just after 12:15 a.m., according to the Swansea Police Department.

Moments later, police say the G37 crashed into the side of a blue 2022 Subaru Ascent that had been traveling south on Route 136.

“Both vehicles sustained catastrophic damage, and first responders attempted rescue efforts,” officials said in a statement. “The vehicle that was struck was fully engulfed in flames.”

First responders and bystanders attempted to extinguish the fire, but two people in the Ascent, a man and a woman, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names haven’t been released.

The 28-year-old driver of the G37 was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Police didn’t immediately identify him.

Swansea police say they had been alerted to be on the lookout for the vehicle before the crash, noting that the driver wasn’t being chased at the time. Details on the homicide investigation weren’t disclosed.

The Massachusetts State Police and troopers assigned to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office are assisting Swansea police with the crash investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

