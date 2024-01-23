WATCH: Middleborough 5th grade students learn to sign ‘Happy Birthday’ for deaf classmate

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A touching moment in a Middleborough elementary school on Monday.

5th grade students at the Mary K. Goode Elementary School learned sign language to say “Happy Birthday” to one of their classmates, Skye, who is deaf.

Video showed Skye’s reaction to the surprise and needless to say, the 11-year-old’s day was made.

The students were taught by Skye’s interpreter, who had been working to teach the kids to communicate using American Sign Language (ASL).

The Massachusetts Commission for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing says about 500,000 people communicate with ASL on a daily basis, making it one of the top languages used in the United States.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group