Two teens arrested for allegedly shooting hole in the floor of Stoughton home

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Two teens were arrested after a gunshot allegedly rang out inside a Stoughton home on Tuesday.

The suspects, two 17-year-old males, were charged with possession of a firearm without an FID card.

Officers responding to a home on Elm Street around 10 a.m. for a report of a gunshot surrounded the home out of an abundance of caution, according to Stoughton Police. Two people in the basement of the residence were also evacuated for safety purposes.

Authorities say one of the 17-year-old boys was called out of the home by police and taken into custody without incident.

A subsequent sweep of the home located the second 17-year-old suspect who was also taken into custody.

Officers later performed a search warrant on the property and allegedly found a loaded handgun, along with one spent bullet casing and a hole in the floor.

Both juveniles were transported to Dedham Juvenile Court.

The shooting remains under investigation.

